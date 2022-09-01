Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

