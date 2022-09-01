Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 698,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 682.2 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHODF opened at 26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 26.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of 25.45 and a 12 month high of 35.55.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

