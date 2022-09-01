Kryptomon Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $1.92 million and $26,073.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
Kryptomon Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.