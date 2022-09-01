KStarCoin (KSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $2.13 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KStarCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KStarCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KStarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KStarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.