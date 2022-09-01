Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

