Kulupu Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Kulupu has a total market capitalization of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kulupu alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

KLP uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kulupu’s official website is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kulupu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kulupu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.