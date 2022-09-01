Kuma Inu (KUMA) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Kuma Inu has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $96,449.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuma Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Kuma Inu Profile
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial.
Kuma Inu Coin Trading
