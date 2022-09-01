KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
