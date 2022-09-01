KZ Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,127.83 and approximately $11.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

