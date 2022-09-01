LABS Group Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,822.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 32% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $223,822.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

