LABS Group Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,822.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 32% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $223,822.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.
LABS Group Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
