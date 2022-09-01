Lamden Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $46,766.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

