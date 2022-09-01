Lanceria (LANC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $488,342.21 and $6,453.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
