Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $632.40

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 632.40 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 632.40 ($7.64), with a volume of 129756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650.60 ($7.86).

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 806 ($9.74).

Land Securities Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 556.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 696.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.30.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 14,672 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

