Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $865.00.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

