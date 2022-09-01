Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

