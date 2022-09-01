Landshare (LAND) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $41,150.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087118 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,846,884 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

