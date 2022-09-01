Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

