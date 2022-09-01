Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.