LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,858.00

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $19,858.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.