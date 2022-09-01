LCG Price Up 4.6% This Week (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. LCG has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085601 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG (LCG) is a coin. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars.

