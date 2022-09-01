Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Trading Down 8.2%

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 95,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

