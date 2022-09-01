Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Price Performance

Legrand stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.