LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.72. LG Display shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4,678 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.31.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
