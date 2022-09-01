LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.72. LG Display shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4,678 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LG Display

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.