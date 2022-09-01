LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.51. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,066 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,144,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,136,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.