Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $139,114.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00285378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

