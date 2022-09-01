Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of LILM opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

