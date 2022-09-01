Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.
Lilium Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LILM opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
