Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.56. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,827,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 841,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.