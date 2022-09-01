Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0327 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1,100.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.