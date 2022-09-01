Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.55 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $74.55 million and $561,802.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836238 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015448 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,474,016 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Buying and Selling Liquity
