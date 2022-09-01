Lisk Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and $3.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.