Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

