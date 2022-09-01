Litecoin Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00955443 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.54 or 1.00058934 BTC.
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,048,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
