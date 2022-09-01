Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $586.35 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $57.39 or 0.00285698 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.08 billion and $586.35 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,074,569 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

