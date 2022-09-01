LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.8 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

