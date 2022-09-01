Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.
About Localiza Rent a Car
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
