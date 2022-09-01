Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $551,050.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,548.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.39 or 0.07267330 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.
Loser Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Buying and Selling Loser Coin
