Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

