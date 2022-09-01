LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

