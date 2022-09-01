LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $44.89 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

