Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 9,894 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Unity Software Stock Up 0.4 %
Unity Software stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.13.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
