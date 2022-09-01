LUKSO (LYXe) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, LUKSO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and $716,426.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO coin can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00026018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LYXE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
