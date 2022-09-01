Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $57,430,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

