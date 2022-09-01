Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $112.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.36.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

