Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $919,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

