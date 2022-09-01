Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

LUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

LUN stock opened at C$6.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. Insiders bought a total of 1,008,300 shares of company stock worth $9,712,300 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

