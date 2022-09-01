LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Downgraded by HSBC

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

