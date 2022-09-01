Lympo Market Token (LMT) One Day Volume Hits $25.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $35,385.51 and $25.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,548.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.39 or 0.07267330 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.
Lympo Market Token Coin Profile
Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io.
