Lyra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,467.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $105,467.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
About Lyra
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Lyra Coin Trading
