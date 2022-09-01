Lyra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,467.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $105,467.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lyra alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

About Lyra

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.