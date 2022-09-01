Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.54 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

