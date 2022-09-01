MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$15.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 30.10 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5200001 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

